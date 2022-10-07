Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

