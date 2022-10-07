Sporty (SPORTY) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Sporty (SPORTY) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Sporty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sporty has a market cap of $22,722.20 and $10,639.00 worth of Sporty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sporty has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Sporty Profile

Sporty’s launch date was July 11th, 2022. Sporty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sporty is medium.com/@sporty_official. Sporty’s official Twitter account is @sporty_official. Sporty’s official website is sporty.game.

Buying and Selling Sporty

According to CryptoCompare, “Sporty (SPORTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sporty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sporty is 0.00004684 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $64.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sporty.game/.”

