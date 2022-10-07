Squid Game 2.0 Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SQUID)

Squid Game 2.0 (SQUID) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Squid Game 2.0 has a total market capitalization of $24,839.64 and approximately $17,134.00 worth of Squid Game 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Squid Game 2.0 has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Squid Game 2.0 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Squid Game 2.0 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Squid Game 2.0 Profile

Squid Game 2.0’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. Squid Game 2.0’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Squid Game 2.0’s official Twitter account is @squidgame_two. Squid Game 2.0’s official website is squidtwo.io.

Squid Game 2.0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Squid Game 2.0 (SQUID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Squid Game 2.0 has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Squid Game 2.0 is 0.00000026 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squidtwo.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squid Game 2.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squid Game 2.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squid Game 2.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squid Game 2.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squid Game 2.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.