SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 325 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.17.

SSP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

