Stably USD (USDS) Market Cap Hits $462,642.15

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,642.15 and $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.27 or 1.00001352 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,104 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @stablycoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stably USD (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stably USD has a current supply of 90,000,415,135.64415 with 463,103.93171021 in circulation. The last known price of Stably USD is 0.99903125 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $629.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stably.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

