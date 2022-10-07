Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMP. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Insider Activity

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,192 shares of company stock worth $908,524 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $3,388,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 67.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $273,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.