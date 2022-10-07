Standard Protocol Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $525,329.77 and $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 tokens. Standard Protocol’s official website is apps.standard.tech. The official message board for Standard Protocol is blog.standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standardweb3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Standard Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/standarddefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol (STND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Standard Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,427,323.869016 in circulation. The last known price of Standard Protocol is 0.04080776 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $57,655.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apps.standard.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

