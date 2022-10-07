Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $253,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

