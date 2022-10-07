Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

SBUX opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

