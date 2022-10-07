Starter Hits One Day Volume of $15,430.00 (START)

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Starter has a market cap of $129,186.50 and approximately $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starter token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Starter has traded 90.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000292 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Starter

Starter is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. The Reddit community for Starter is https://reddit.com/r/starter_xyz_crypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starter is starter.xyz. Starter’s official Twitter account is @starterxyz. Starter’s official message board is starterxyz.medium.com.

Starter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starter (START) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Starter has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Starter is 0.14180258 USD and is down -36.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,175.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starter.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

