Stater (STR) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Stater (STR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Stater token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Stater has a total market capitalization of $40,625.18 and $27,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stater has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stater alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,599.26 or 0.99987564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater (STR) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 tokens. Stater’s official Twitter account is @staterfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stater is stater.co.

Stater Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater (STR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stater has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stater is 0.00340603 USD and is down -24.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,421.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stater.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stater and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.