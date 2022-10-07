Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SCS opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $803.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $12.93.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O'shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

