Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $247.65 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,540,271,916 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar (XLM) is a cryptocurrency . Stellar has a current supply of 50,001,787,570.25422 with 25,540,272,960.912697 in circulation. The last known price of Stellar is 0.11910015 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $136,540,025.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stellar.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.