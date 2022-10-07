Step C Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,474.00 (STC)

Step C (STC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Step C token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step C has a market capitalization of $27,533.07 and $25,474.00 worth of Step C was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step C has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step C alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,022.48 or 0.99981364 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063535 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Step C Profile

Step C is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2022. Step C’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000 tokens. Step C’s official Twitter account is @stepc_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Step C is stepc.app.

Step C Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step C (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Step C has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Step C is 0.00004413 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stepc.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step C directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step C should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step C using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step C and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.