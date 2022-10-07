Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $233,336.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Step Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s genesis date was April 25th, 2021. Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 tokens. Step Finance’s official website is step.finance. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Step Finance is stepfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance (STEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Step Finance has a current supply of 4,000,000. The last known price of Step Finance is 0.02653088 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $139,260.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://step.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.