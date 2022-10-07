Stephens Begins Coverage on Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Adeia has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $919.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Adeia Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

