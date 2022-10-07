STEPINU Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (STEPI)

STEPINU (STEPI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, STEPINU has traded down 80.5% against the dollar. One STEPINU token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STEPINU has a total market capitalization of $19,823.37 and approximately $21,142.00 worth of STEPINU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

STEPINU Token Profile

STEPINU was first traded on April 24th, 2022. STEPINU’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for STEPINU is stepinu.app. STEPINU’s official Twitter account is @stepinu_network. The official message board for STEPINU is t.me/stepinucommunity.

STEPINU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STEPINU (STEPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STEPINU has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STEPINU is 0.00020609 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stepinu.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEPINU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEPINU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STEPINU using one of the exchanges listed above.

