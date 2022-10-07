Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,951.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

