Steven E. Cunningham Sells 29,674 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enova International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

About Enova International

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

