Steven E. Cunningham Sells 29,674 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Enova International Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ENVA stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
