Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

