Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDB opened at $199.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $185.51 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,613,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,585 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.