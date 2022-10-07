Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
