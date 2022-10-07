Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,585. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in MongoDB by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

MDB opened at $199.20 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $185.51 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average of $305.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

