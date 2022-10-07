Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

BGRY stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $417.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 181.56% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

