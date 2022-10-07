Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BGRY stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $417.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.37.
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
