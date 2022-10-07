Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $3.94 on Friday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $720.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782 in the last three months. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rover Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rover Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rover Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rover Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.