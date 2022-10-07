Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Trading Down 1.3 %

XRX opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Xerox has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Xerox

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

