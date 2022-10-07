StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

