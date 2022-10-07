StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.