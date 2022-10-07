StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USA Truck Stock Performance

Shares of USAK opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.38). USA Truck had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Truck

About USA Truck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 639.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.