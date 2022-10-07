StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USA Truck Stock Performance
Shares of USAK opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.38). USA Truck had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Truck
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
Further Reading
