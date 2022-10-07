StockNews.com Downgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Hold

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

