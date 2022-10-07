StockNews.com Downgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.17%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $347,140,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

