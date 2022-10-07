StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ACU opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

