StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.02. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,010.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in CareCloud by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

