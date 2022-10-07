StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

China Petroleum & Chemical Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $2.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8,489.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

