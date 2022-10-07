StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

