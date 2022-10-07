StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.