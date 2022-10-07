StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.