StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Raised to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.77.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Xponance Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

