Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Storj has a total market cap of $199.37 million and $19.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002473 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj (STORJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Storj has a current supply of 424,999,998.00001335 with 412,937,122.13631105 in circulation. The last known price of Storj is 0.44739722 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $11,628,054.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://storj.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

