Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.11. Stratasys shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 18.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 62.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 174,940 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 61.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 114.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,090 shares during the period.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

