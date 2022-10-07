Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.88 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.88 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002679 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,752,727 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is a cryptocurrency . Stratis has a current supply of 137,387,367.4060044 with 141,736,023.4059982 in circulation. The last known price of Stratis is 0.51311656 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,341,697.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stratisplatform.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

