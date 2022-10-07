Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

