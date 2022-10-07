Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

