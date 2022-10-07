Strike (STRK) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Strike has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $57.40 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $17.14 or 0.00087509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strike has a current supply of 6,540,888 with 3,348,135.36365801 in circulation. The last known price of Strike is 16.53747834 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,645,681.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strike.org.”

