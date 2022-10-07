Strs Ohio Acquires 117,123 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,123 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,665.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

