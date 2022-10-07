Strs Ohio Acquires 57,251 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,251 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of IQVIA worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 27.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $187.54 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.16 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

