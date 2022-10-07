Strs Ohio Buys 26,979 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.35% of IDACORP worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $19,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $97.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

