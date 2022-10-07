Strs Ohio Has $15.95 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 95.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.