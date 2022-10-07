Strs Ohio Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Huntsman worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 729.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 68.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.