Strs Ohio Purchases 7,475 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of F5 worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.91 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.40.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

