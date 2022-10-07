Strs Ohio Sells 28,769 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 701,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

